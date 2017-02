DUBAI: Defending champions Islamabad United won the toss and elected to field against Peshawar Zalmi in the opening match of HBL Pakistan Super League at Dubai (DSC) here on Thursday.

Squads:

Islamabad United: Sharjeel Khan, SR Watson, DR Smith, Misbah-ul-Haq (Captain), BJ Haddin, SW Billings, Imran Khalid, Amad Butt, Saeed Ajmal, Mohammad Sami, Mohammad Irfan.

Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Hafeez, Sohaib Maqsood , Kamran Akmal, EJG Morgan, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shahid Afridi, DJG Sammy (Captain), CJ Jordan, Hasan Ali and Junaid Khan.

