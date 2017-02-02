KARACHI: Three gangsters, including Baba Ladla, were killed in an operation by the Rangers here at Phoolpatti Lane in Lyari early morning on Thursday.

Noor Mohammad alias Baba Ladla was an important commander of Lyari Gang while the two other gangsters were Sikander alias Sikku and Yaseen Baloch.

Three other gangsters fled from the scene getting the advantage of darkness while one Rangers official was wounded in an exchange of firing.

The Rangers headquarters confirmed the killing of these three gangsters.

The ruthless Baba Ladla was the most wanted gangster to the police as he was involved in various crimes. He was considered the symbol of terror and danger in the area.

