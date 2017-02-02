KARACHI: Wanted in scores of heinous crimes in various police stations of Karachi, notorious gangster Baba Ladla was killed on Thursday in a Rangers operation along with his two aides in Karachi's Lyari's area.

Born in Chakiwara in October 1977, Noor Mohammad alias Baba Ladla was mentored by another infamous Lyari gangster Haji Lalu into the crime world in the late 80s.

Haji Lalu formed a gang including his son Arshad Pappu, Abdur Rehman Baloch alias Rehman Dakait and Baba Ladla. They worked together until 1997 when differences emerged during a kidnapping that lead to split between Haji Lalo and Rehman Dakait.



Abdul Rehman Baloch alias Rehman Dakait

Haji Lalu then formed a separate gang under his son Arshad Pappu's supervision.

Baba Ladla became right hand of Rehman and was a key figure in his crime ring. After the killing of Rehman on August 19, 2009, he became the uncrowned king of Lyari's underworld.



A photo released by Rangers on Jan 31, 2016 shows Uzair Baloch in a paramilitary vehicle.

Arshad Pappu was murdered brutally along with brother and close aide.

In 2013, serious differences erupted between Uzair Baloch and Baba Ladla after a bomb blast targeting football match in last days of Ramazan.

Then, Baba regrouped with Ghaffar Zikri and a few of Arshad Pappu's aides.



Arshad Pappu

In 2015, reports surfaced that he is killed near Pak-Iran border in a shootout.

The people of Lyari expressed sigh of relief at the news that he is no more. Ladla was a symbol of terror in Karachi. Kidnapping for ransom, murder, robberies, extortion, gambling, land grabbing and what not there is no crime that he was not involved in.

