-
White House Press Secretary gets trolled for tweeting 'password'By Web DeskJanuary 27, 2017Latest : World
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was trolled on Twitter on Friday for tweeting what many saw as password for his Twitter account.
While some people joked that the Trump administration has started making ‘stupid mistakes’ , others expressed concern for cyber security due to "negligence of the press secretary".
According to media reports, he tweeted a combination of numbers and alphabets on Jan 25 and repeated the ‘mistake’ the very next day. Though the White House Secretary immediately deleted the tweets, twittterati somehow managed to take screenshots.
Could these be coded messages to help rescue him from hostage situation?— Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 26, 2017
Sean Spicer desperately deleting the tweet containing his Twitter password/Nuke codes.— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) January 26, 2017
Sean Spicer realising what he's just done.— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) January 26, 2017
Did the White House Press Secretary just tweet his password? I don't know about y'all but I feel safe— Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) January 26, 2017
Spicer has now posted a keyboard smash (butt tweet? password?) two mornings in a row— Alexandra Svokos (@asvokos) January 26, 2017
Spicer drew strong criticism after he chastised media for coverage of attendance at President Trump’s inauguration on January 20. The White House press secretary not only did rebuke the media but also went on to claim that crowd was the largest to ever witness the inauguration period both in person and around the globe.