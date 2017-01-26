WASHINGTON D.C.: Former President of the United States of America, Barack Hussain Obama, has taken up residence along with his family at a pricey mansion in the city's Kalorama neighbourhood.

This may be no White House, but it certainly is a mansion worth living in. With bigwig neighbours such as Ivanka Trump, Jeff Kushner and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the Obamas have certainly shifted to a prominent locality.

The house measures 8,200 square feet and is equipped with eight bedrooms. It also has a vast garden, a large kitchen and nine-and-a-half bathrooms. The former President didn't need to travel much to relocate to this residence as well since it happens to be just two miles away from the White House.

Here are some of the pictures of Barack Obama's new residence. Reportedly, the mansion is worth 5 million pounds but Barack has leased the house from Joe Lockhart, a former press secretary of the White House during the era of Bill Clinton.

While Donald Trump and the First Family get used to the White House, this certainly doesn't seem to be a bad place for the former President and his family to unwind!

0



0







A peek inside Barack Obama's new mansion was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 26, 2017 and was last updated on January 26, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/181848-A-peek-inside-Barack-Obamas-new-mansion/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "A peek inside Barack Obama's new mansion" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/181848-A-peek-inside-Barack-Obamas-new-mansion.