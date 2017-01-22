-
Madonna makes surprise appearance at Washington marchBy AFPJanuary 22, 2017Latest : Entertainment
WASHINGTON: Pop diva Madonna made an unannounced stage appearance Saturday in Washington as hundreds of thousands of people rallied for women´s rights in defiance of President Donald Trump.
"Welcome to the revolution of love," she said as she took the stage, wrapping up hours of speeches by celebrities and rights activists. "To the rebellion. To our refusal as women to accept this new age of tyranny."
Large crowds of women, many wearing bright pink knit hats, poured into downtown Washington by bus, train and car for a march in opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump only a day after the Republican took office.
The Washington event was expected to be the largest of a series of marches across the world in cities including Sydney, London, Tokyo and New York to criticize the new president's often angry, populist rhetoric.