CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand: Bangladesh quick Kamrul Islam took two wickets in three balls, including Kane Williamson, to derail a solid start by New Zealand on the second morning of the second Test in Christchurch on Saturday.

New Zealand were 70-2 at lunch in reply to Bangladesh´s 289, with opener Tom Lathan, backing up from a career best 177 in the first Test, not out 38 and Ross Taylor on 10.

Latham and Jeet Raval made a bright start to the New Zealand innings pushing the total to 45 when Kamrul was brought into the attack and immediately reshaped proceedings.

With his second ball he bowled Raval for 16 and two balls later sent Kane Williamson back to the pavilion.

Raval had been dropped twice in slips and avoided being run out by a poorly directed throw before he engineered his own downfall when he dragged a short Kamrul delivery on to his stumps.

Williamson, fresh from leading New Zealand home with an unbeaten century in the first Test, took two off the first ball he faced then poked at a wide second delivery which was edged to wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan.

Taylor faced 11 balls before getting off the mark and was under constant pressure from the rejuvenated Bangladesh fieldsmen who appealed at every opportunity.

Only 26 runs were scored in the final 12 overs of the session.

When the New Zealand innings opened at the start of day two, fast bowler Taskin Ahmed shared the new ball with spinner Mehedi Hasan who found immediate turn.

For four overs Mehedi tied the New Zealand openers down, conceding only three runs, but he was withdrawn from the attack when Raval took 10 runs off his fifth over.

0



0







Kamrul takes two to rock New Zealand was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 21, 2017 and was last updated on January 21, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/180777-Kamrul-takes-two-to-rock-New-Zealand/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Kamrul takes two to rock New Zealand" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/180777-Kamrul-takes-two-to-rock-New-Zealand.