WASHINGTON: US President-elect Donald Trump arrived at the White House Friday for his final meeting with outgoing leader Barack Obama, before the two head to the Capitol for the Republican´s swearing-in ceremony.

Obama and First Lady Michelle greeted Trump and his wife Melania on the steps of the White House.

"Mr President-elect, how are you?" Obama asked.

The four were to head into the White House for traditional tea and coffee.

