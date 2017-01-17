China and US will face a head-on confrontation and Beijing must be quick in preparing for sharp provocations from the Trump Administration, said China’s leading English Language daily on Monday, a day after President-elect Donald Trump called Nato obsolete and predicted that more countries will follow the UK in leaving the European Union.

The Global Times said in its editorial that Trump wants to see his “America First” doctrine have an immediate effect.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal published on Friday, Trump said the "One China" policy was up for negotiation. China's foreign ministry, in response, said "One China" was the foundation of China-U.S. ties and was non-negotiable.

The influential state-run newspaper said in its editorial: “He (Trump) only cares about which country can bring the most benefits to the US and what benefits the US can get from the world during his term. This is a major change of thinking”.

“The "leader" of world order seems to be throwing away its job to grab the most advantages. The chaos it may bring to the world is much more severe than a war or a crisis. China faces the challenge of Trump's meddling with the one-China policy.”

The newspaper said Trump’s statement about Nato and Germany has caused a stir in Europe and China needs to change its way of thinking strategically.

“Preparing for the worst-case scenario will give China more initiative”.

