Amir Khan’s Dangal has become highest grossing film in the history of Indian cinema, registration a collection of Rs3. 345.3 crore, according to local media reports.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, sports drama film beat the business of Khan’s blockbuster PK that was released in 2014.

A statement issued by filmmakers said Dangal collected Rs 14.33 crore on January 8, taking the cumulative total to Rs 345.3 crore.

Dangal is the real life story of Indian wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. The movie also tells the story of his daughters Geeta and Babita.

