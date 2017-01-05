Here’s how Bollywood stars feel about Bangalore sex attacks

Bollywood celebrities have condemned statements from two political leaders who they said chose to criticise the victims of a series of sexual assault at a new year eve celebration in Bangalore instead of perpetrators of the attacks.

As police trawled through CCTV footage to identify the attackers, Karnataka’s Home Minister G Parameshwara said the attack was a consequence of women wearing western clothes.

"They try to copy westerners not only in mindset, but even the dressing, so some disturbance, some girls are harassed, these kind of things do happen," he said while talking to a TV channel, drawing strong criticism from civil society and Bollywood celebrities.

"In these modern times, the more skin women show, the more they are considered fashionable. If my sister or daughter stays out beyond sunset celebrating December 31 with a man who isn't their husband or brother, that's not right," Abu Azmi, a leader of the Samajwadi Party was quoted by Indian media as saying.

People from tinsel town took to social media to condemn not only the attack on women revelers but also the comments from the two politicians.

Talking to a newspaper Bollywood superstar Amir Khan urged the law enforcement agencies to "become strong and work rapidly" and “take a step” to prevent such incidents from happening.

"What happened in Bangalore was very sad. We all are saddened and feel ashamed when something like this happens in our country. Every state government should take a step for this," he said.

Most of the stars posted messages on Twitter to condemn the attack, with Akshay Kumar uploading a video message . While condemning the mob attack, he urged women to equip themselves with skills to counter such attacks.

The Bangalore incident makes me feel we r evolving backwards,from humans to animals,rather beasts coz even animals are better!Truly shameful pic.twitter.com/FJwJ80Mkby — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 5, 2017

Anushka Sharma lamented that none of the bystanders stepped up to help the victims. “ Senseless people comment on women’s clothes and say that the cause is late nights,” she said of the politicians.

