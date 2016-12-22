WASHINGTON: US President-elect and business tycoon Donald J. Trump refused to back down from his stance of a proposed ban on Muslims entering the United States of America, telling media personnel 'you know my plans', on Thursday.

Trump was speaking to media personnel when a reporter asked him to comment on the recent attacks that took place in Berlin and Ankara. The billionaire condemned the violence that took place in the two cities recently.

"You know my plans. All along, I’ve been proven to be right. 100% correct. What’s happening is disgraceful," he said.

He referred to the attack on people who were shopping for Christmas in Berlin as 'an attack on humanity' and stated that 'it must be stopped'.

The US President-elect stated that he had not spoken to the incumbent President of the United States, Barack Obama.

In an initial statement condemning the Berlin attack, Trump had placed blame on militant outfits and their schemes to murder via their aim of imposing global jihad.

"ISIS and other Islamist terrorists continually slaughter Christians in their communities and places of worship as part of their global jihad," he had said.

