Singapore seizes $42m mansion in Nvidia chip smuggling crackdown

In a significant move, Singapore police have reportedly confiscated a multi-million-dollar luxury home that was purportedly purchased using proceeds from smuggling artificial intelligence (AI) chips.

The US Department of Justice has previously identified Singapore as a transportation node used to obscure illegal shipments to China. However, an order was also in place to terminate the purchase agreement during the investigation.

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According to the police officials, Wei Zhaolun who is also known as AlanWei will be charged with money laundering for supposedly using around 38 million Singapore dollars of criminal proceeds to purchase the house.

The investigation has drawn heightened attention due to concerns that advanced semiconductor hardware could have been directed through third countries.

It is pertinent to mention here that Singapore-based tech companies such as Luxuriate Your Life and three firms under the Aperis Group also face major charges in what the police asserted as the first example of enforcement actions prosecuted under this investigation.

This case reflects broader global security concerns regarding the movement of advanced physical components in the wake of the tightening global controls on artificial intelligence-related companies.

At present, authorities have not revealed any further details or the intended use of the seized hardware.

Furthermore, the US and Singapore have intercepted illegal shipments of Nvidia chips since Washington has restricted their export in 2022 over rising concerns that they could be used by the Chinese military.