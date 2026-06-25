Taylor Swift wedding guest George Kittle makes shocking revelation

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding details are even hidden from the guests.

San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle and his wife Claire Kittle, who are confirmed on the guest list for the couple's wedding, have revealed that even invited guests do not know where the ceremony will take place.

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In an interview with Entertainment Tonight during the Tight Ends & Friends concert in Nashville, George shared that he had no idea where the wedding would be held.

George told the outlet, "I actually asked Travis last night and he laughed at me, so... I'm half expecting there just to be a jumbo jet on the runway and they put us on a plane somewhere."

"I don't have expectations, I know it's going to be amazing," the NFL star added.

However, George revealed what he is planning to wear to Travis and Taylor's big day. "I'll be there, I'm wearing a blue suit. So, that's all I got. I have nothing else."

"Shout out Stitched by Mitch," his wife Claire chimed in.

It is pertinent to mention that ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in August 2025, they've found themselves at the center of wedding speculations.

Previously, sources have claimed that the high-profile couple's wedding "will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle." Several outlets have suggested that the duo will tie the knot on July 4th holiday weekend.