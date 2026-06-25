JPMorgan leadership shake-up: Marianne Lake exits, two executives take charge

This maintains continuity among the operating committee during any leadership succession.

The recently appointed co-presidents, Doug Petno and Troy Rohrbaugh have co-managed the Commercial and Investment Bank since early 2024

In a significant move, JPMorgan Chase promoted two of its senior executives to newly created co-presidential roles in CEO Jamie Dimon’s succession planning while announcing the retirement of one of Dimon’s most potential successors on Thursday.

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According to a regular filing, Doug Petno and Troy Rohrbaugh have jointly led the bank’s commercial and investment banking since 2024.

In light of these significant changes, Petno becomes the sole CEO of the Commercial Banking while Rohrbaugh will take over as CEO of the consumer and community banking division, replacing Marianne Lake.

Dimon said in a statement: “The decision to elevate Doug and Troy to Co-Presidents and heads of the company’s two largest businesses reflects the Board’s confidence in their extraordinary leadership capabilities, business performance, relationships, experience and commitment to always doing the right thing.”

This major move will revamp leadership under Dimon, who has repeatedly said that the bank’s board has multiple executives capable of becoming CEO.

JPMorgan gives both executives broader management experience at a critical time by placing Petno and Rohrbaugh in charge of the firm’s two vital operational enterprises while also elevating them to co-presidents.

Dimon remarked about Lake stating, “She was an outstanding partner and friend and has dedicated her career to championing our people and customers, building world-class businesses and delivering results, always with unquestioned integrity.”

The bank said the awards were mainly designed to “preserve top qualified internal succession candidates.”

Consequently, this maintains continuity among the operating committee during any leadership succession.

In addition, Dimon further analyzed that his retirement has always been five years away; meanwhile several potential successors have moved on to take charge of other initiatives after losing patience waiting for the job to become available.