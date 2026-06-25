Entertainment

Victoria Villarroel: Callum Turner's ex-girlfriend sparks controversy after Dua Lipa wedding

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner got married in London May 31, 2026 in a simple ceremony

By Abdul Hafeez
Published June 25, 2026
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“My ex- boyfriend is now engaged to someone who they...he met her while he was having dinner with me"

Days after Callum Turner’s wedding to Dua Lipa, a controversial statement from the British actor’s former girlfriend has surfaced, with social media users suggesting she was referring to Turner.

Although she did not name Turner, fans believe she was shading the actor because they have been in a romantic relationship.

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While speaking on her Betterhalf Podcast, influencer and model Victoria Villarroel’s remarks suggest they were made when Dua Lipa and Callum Turner were engaged.

Speaking about her ex-boyfriend, Victoria says, “This man will be like I would never date somebody that gets paparazzi. I would never date a famous person, I would never go to the Met Gala that's corny.

“My ex- boyfriend is now engaged to someone who they...he met her while he was having dinner with me like she sat next to us at this restaurant in London.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner married last month in a ‌simple ⁠ceremony in London and threw a party in Palermo for friends and family.

Abdul Hafeez
Abdul Hafeez is a Deputy News Editor at The News International (Digital) with over 12 years of experience. He specialises in celebrity news, pop culture trends, and entertainment reports. His work also explores national political narratives, social issues, and human-interest stories, providing insightful commentary for a global audience.
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