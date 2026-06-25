Will Iran deal threaten Gulf allies? Marco Rubio gives a clear answer

The US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, has responded to the concerns of Gulf allies in the wake of any potential deal with Iran.

During his visit to the Middle East, Rubio spoke at a meeting of Gulf Arab foreign ministers and officials in Bahrain and assured the allies that the US would take into account the interest of Gulf countries while seeking an enduring peace deal with Iran.

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"The reality of it is that no country on Earth has the right to charge for the use of international waterways. And that will ​never be an acceptable condition of any deal. The president's been fundamentally clear about that," said Rubio.

According to the Secretary of State, the US wants this agreement to work and will do everything it can to make that happen.

Speaking at the news conference in Manama, Rubio also clarified “We are open for peace that is enduring and real and doesn’t undermine security and prosperity for the US or its allies.”

He also clarified concerns regarding the weaponization of Strait of Hormuz. Rubio said the Strait of Hormuz does not belong to a single nation and the arguments over the toll of Hormuz are nothing more than “semantics.”

“We want a deal with Iran, we don’t want a deal at any price,” he added.

The concerns of Gulf allies stem from the US-Iran memorandum of understanding which includes no limits on Iran’s ballistic missiles, proposed $300 billion reconstruction fund and the other clause that could put Tehran in advantageous position.

Despite the MOU with Iran implying that regional partners would share the cost of reconstruction, Rubio has stated he will not solicit contributions from regional allies during his trip.

Meanwhile, several Gulf nations have feared that the deal could pave the way for US normalization with Iran, putting their security at risk.