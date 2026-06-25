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Trump pledges aid to earthquake-ravaged Venezuela

Venezuela earthquakes represent among the strongest to strike the South American nation in over 100 years

By Pareesa Afreen
Published June 25, 2026
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Two consecutive earthquakes, magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5, devastated Venezuela on Wednesday, flattening buildings across the capital, Caracas, and triggering a swift international humanitarian response as officials warn the disaster could cost the country up to 7% of its GDP.

The earthquakes represent some of the strongest to strike the South American nation in over 100 years. Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez declared a state of emergency Wednesday night, reporting 32 deaths and 700 injuries, though figures remain preliminary.

Venezuela earthquakes fatalities

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The US Geological Survey has issued red alerts through their PAGER system, giving the estimate that there is a 41% probability for casualties exceeding 10,000 and a 17% chance for reaching 100,000 due to the magnitude of the earthquakes as well as proximity to areas with a dense population.

Trump pledges aid to earthquake-ravaged Venezuela

Venezuela is located in a highly seismic zone where the collision of the Caribbean and the South American plate occurs.

Damage is localised in the city of Caracas, as it can be determined from the magnitude of the earthquakes as well as the density of the population.

Trump pledges aid to earthquake-ravaged Venezuela

US President Donald Trump made the promise on Wednesday night, instructing all agencies under him to "move quickly". The State Department sent disaster assistance teams with search and rescue personnel and medical aid.

According to the US Deputy Secretary of State, Christopher Landau, the US was directly communicating with the Venezuelan government in order to facilitate the aid process.

Other countries such as China, Brazil, and Qatar have also assisted, sending rescue brigades to Venezuela from Qatar on Thursday.

Pareesa Afreen
Pareesa Afreen is a reporter and sub editor specialising in technology coverage, with 3 years of experience. She reports on digital innovation, gadgets, and emerging tech trends while ensuring clarity and accuracy through her editorial role, delivering accessible and engaging stories for a fast-evolving digital audience.
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