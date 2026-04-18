Cher applies for conservatorship of son Elijah Blue Allman amid 'current set of problems'

Cher has once again filed for conservatorship of her son Elijah Blue Allman, considering his mental health condition and addiction issues.

For those unaware, Elijah was detained after police received a report of him forcing his way into a house earlier this year. Before that, he was taken into custody for causing chaos at an elite prep school near the city of Concord.

Advertisement

On Monday, April 20, he will be presented in court for the Concord case, while on Wednesday, April 22, for the Windham case.

PEOPLE magazine received the documents Cher filed earlier this week in Los Angeles Superior Court, in which she asked the court for the appointment of a temporary conservator of her “gravely disabled” son and his assets.

According to legal documents, Allman is "currently in custody in the State of New Hampshire in a locked psychiatric hospital in an attempt to restore him to competency to face criminal charges in two cases across two New Hampshire counties for: felony burglary criminal mischief, simple assault, criminal trespass and breach of bail, but that is just the current set of problems."

The Burlesque star stated that Elijah "has no concept of money" and "is unable to manage his financial resources and is unable to withstand fraud or undue influence" because of his "severe mental health and addiction issues."

Elijah "spends any money he gets immediately” on expensive transportation, hotels, and drugs, she told the court.

Since the last petition, which Cher filed in December 2023, the 49-year-old American musician’s life “has significantly deteriorated.”

It is pertinent to mention that the 79-year-old American singer and actress dismissed her request for guardianship in September 2024 as mother and son had reached an agreement in private.

The court will hear about Blue Allman’s second conservatorship on Friday, April 24, 2026.