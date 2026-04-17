What did Finn Wolfhard say about Taylor Swift?
"Stranger Things" actor Finn Wolfhard is facing backlash for repeating Kanye West's words
Actor and musician Finn Wolfhard is facing backlash after recreating Kanye West's interruption of Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards during a live performance with his band.
The Stranger Things star delivered the line, “Hey Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’ll let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!”.
Kanye West aka Ye was widely criticized for delivering the words after interrupting Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech more than a decade ago.
Video clips of Finn Wolfhard's performance quickly circulated on social media, sparking mixed reactions from fans.
Some viewers described the reference as humorous nostalgia, while others said reviving the incident was insensitive given its lasting impact on Swift.
Wolfhard has not publicly responded to the backlash.
-
Zayn Malik shares heartbreaking news on 'KONNAKOL' release day
-
Here's why Sandra Bullock refuses to 'sacrifice' time with her children
-
Selma Hayek gets slammed for latest fashion move
-
Celine Dion finally drops her first song in most-awaited comeback
-
Teyana Taylor reacts to Jacob Elordi romance rumors after Coachella appearance: 'I had a blast'
-
Lilly Allen voices for the silent with latest thoughts on relationships
-
TikToker Chris Olsen questions 'end goal' of hate Meghan Trainor received after tour cancellation
-
David Beckham vows to make Victoria Beckham's 52nd birthday 'most special'
-
'Worst actor ever’: Taylor Swift fans target Finn Wolfhard's Instagram
-
J-Hope reveals whether he'd want to close the chapter on BTS 'while they were still on top'
-
Katy Perry 'takes the lead' in romance with Justin Trudeau
-
'Thor' star Natalie Portmann makes baby announcement one year after Benjamin Millepied divorce