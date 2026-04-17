Entertainment

What did Finn Wolfhard say about Taylor Swift?

"Stranger Things" actor Finn Wolfhard is facing backlash for repeating Kanye West's words

By The News Digital
Published April 17, 2026
What did Finn Wolfhard say about Taylor Swift?

Actor and musician Finn Wolfhard is facing backlash after recreating Kanye West's interruption of Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards during a live performance with his band.

The Stranger Things star delivered the line, “Hey Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’ll let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!”.

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Kanye West aka Ye was widely criticized for delivering the words after interrupting Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech more than a decade ago.

Video clips of Finn Wolfhard's performance quickly circulated on social media, sparking mixed reactions from fans. 

Some viewers described the reference as humorous nostalgia, while others said reviving the incident was insensitive given its lasting impact on Swift.

Wolfhard has not publicly responded to the backlash. 

The News Digital
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