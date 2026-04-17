Sarah Ferguson considering 'highly risky and provocative' move

Sarah has been keeping an incredibly low profile while high up in the Alps.

Former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson is reportedly considering ‘highly risky’ and ‘provocative move’ amid financial woes following the loss of royal status.

The close confidant has claimed this to OK! a day after Sarah’s whereabouts were finally revealed after seven months out of the public eye.

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The insider said the former Duchess of York is considering what many within royal circles would regard as a ‘highly risky and provocative move’ into the world of reality television.

“There is a growing sense that if she commits to it and chooses to be completely candid, the repercussions could be profound,” the source warned.

Sarah has been made offers, and they have planted seeds in her head, the insider explains, adding “While nothing may actually come off, many fear that by speaking openly about her experiences with the royal family, she could effectively lay waste to the institution forever, because there is a strong expectation she would not shy away from discussing sensitive or controversial issues.”

Basically, Eugenie and Beatrice mother knows where the “bodies are buried” and would be compelled to tell all for her paychecks.

“That prospect has sparked considerable unease within the institution, with real concern about how far she might go once given that kind of platform."

Earlier, the Sun reported Sarah has been tracked down to a mountain hideaway in the Austrian Alps.

The publication claims Sarah has been keeping an incredibly low profile while high up in the Alps.

The insider said “The area is absolutely beautiful and it’s very quiet most of the time, so it’s the perfect place for a high-profile figure such as her to lie low when the heat is on.”