Watch Sarah Ferguson meltdown over money in resurfaced clip since going into hiding: ‘I wont play this game’
An interview has just resurfaced where Sarah Ferguson admits to taking money that was placed in front of her all 40,000 of it
Sarah Ferguson once had a pile of money placed in front of her and in a resurfaced chat she not only rolls her eyes but walks off a 60 Minutes interview, all because the interviewer tried to ‘play her’ and ‘trick’ her into admitting to returning money ‘only after her scandal broke.
‘Did you take the money?’ was the question that incited all this, leading to her entire exchange, as well as her demands to her Australian agent. Demands where she’s seen saying, “delete that bit. John can you just delete it—that bit because I don’t want to go down this—its too tabloid-y.”
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For those unversed, Sarah is currently facing a huge crisis, one that has only exasterbated since her association to convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein broke. She is currently houseless, and was last seen hiding in a luxury ski resort. At the moment she also being shunned by most of London high society and has started to take refuge in the homes of her remaining pals.
However Fergie is well known for having faced scandal, even as early as the late 90’s because her affair with American financial manager named John Bryan, that led to her subsequent divorce.
It was even infamously called the ‘toe-sucking scandal’ because pictures of him with the ex-Duchess’ feet circulated, and were taken from their vacation villa in St. Tropez, France.
Now in present day she’s faced the loss of her titles that happened after her ex-husband lost the right to his dukedom, the loss of her residence which she has shared despite her divorce for over 30 years, and also the fall out of the majority of her friend circle.
But it did not end there because Andrew’ arrest brought the public’s fury over not just her but their daughters too, and before all this was the Epstein Files that exposed how close a bond she had with a child sex offender.
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