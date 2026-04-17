Google Pixel rumoured to launch on laptop with new hardware clues

Two unannounced Google hardware features have surfaced in Android system files, and together they suggest the company is preparing a more ambitious Pixel hardware push than anything it has signalled publicly.

Code references uncovered in Android Canary and Android 17 Beta builds, first reported by 9To5Google, point to a hardware lighting system called Pixel Glow and early indicators of a new Pixel-branded laptop.

What does Google Pixel Glow actually do?

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The feature has been in development under internal names “orbit" and "light_animations" before appearing as Pixel Glow in Android 17 Beta 4. At its core, it is a hardware-based ambient lighting system embedded in the back of a Pixel device, designed to deliver visual signals when the phone is placed face down, eliminating the need to flip it over or glance at a notification screen.

Specific triggers include incoming calls from chosen contacts and interactions with Google's Gemini AI assistant. Users will be able to enable or disable individual triggers independently, and the settings include a sensitivity warning for users who may be affected by flashing or pulsing light.

Possible physical locations on the device include the camera bar or the Pixel logo on the rear panel.

Google Pixel Laptop signal hidden in desktop code

The even more startling revelation is that alongside the Pixel Glow references, system-level code within the same Android build also refers to desktop devices as well as laptop lighting-related icons. There aren't many references to go around, but what is significant about these references in an Android build is that it is clear Google's hardware division is planning a step further than smartphones.

This means that, if true, Google will be returning to the laptop market under the Pixel brand name since the Pixelbook Go. This particular line of laptops had been stopped back in 2023 following the closure of Google's hardware division tasked with developing it.

The reason behind linking Pixel Glow to Gemini is not without significance. In the past few months, Google has worked extensively on getting Gemini into its hardware ecosystem, from its use by the Pixel 9 camera to its usage on-device as the assistant feature. A physical light reaction will only bring the AI closer to the user.