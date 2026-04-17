Prince William fears King Charles letting emotions guide Andrew decision

Prince William is reportedly at odds with his father King Charles over how to handle the ongoing controversy surrounding former Prince Andrew.

According to insiders, the Prince of Wales believes the situation requires a firm response and is concerned that Charles may allow personal feelings to influence key decisions.

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This comes after Charles invited Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, to Royal Ascot.

Speaking with a US-based entertainment site, an insider said that while William understands that the king hopes to maintain peace within the royal family, he feels this is not the time to ease pressure.

“William feels like he is being undermined at every turn and says Charles is letting sentiment get in the way of doing what needs to be done,” they said.

The insider added, “He understands his father wants peace and for everyone to get along, especially given everything he is dealing with health-wise.”

“But from William’s point of view, this is not the time to be soft.”