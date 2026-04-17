Prince William plans to wait for Harry, Meghan Markle’s divorce: ‘So they can get back on track’

There are many who hold the wrong view regarding Prince Harry and Prince William’s rift its said. According to a source, his issues are with Meghan.

For those unversed, this extends towards Prince William’s refusal to accept his brother’s olive branch, at least until Meghan is still in the picture.

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The source even explained this in detail during a conversation with Closer magazine and it saw them say, “a lot of people assume that William hates his brother, but anyone who knows him will tell you that it’s Meghan he blames for all of this mess.”

Despite people’s view, “he sees her as the villain” they admit. “The one who has poisoned things between Harry and the rest of the family.”

At this point in time, given Prince Harry’s apparent efforts as of late, Meghan is the reason things are not moving forward becuase “if he felt like he could trust his brother, he’d talk to him and try to get him to come around, but at this stage, all he can do is stand back and wait.”

For those unversed, there are even claims that the Prince of Wales is more so waiting on his brother’s marriage to crash and burn because “he’s sure that, when Harry and Meghan break up – which he believes is going to be sooner, rather than later – he and Harry can get back on track.”

But that is not all, he’s even rumored to be surprised they’ve hung on for as long as they have. According to the insider, “in many ways, William is quite surprised their marriage has lasted this long. He genuinely expected that she’d have chewed him up and spit him out by now. Not that he’s changed his tune – he’s still saying it will be over any day now. He believes she’s gotten everything she wanted from his brother, so it’s only a matter of time before he’s of no use to her anymore.”

“It’s a very harsh take on things, but William is unequivocal in his belief that Meghan is nothing but an opportunist. Hence William is said to be “convinced that, sooner or later, his brother will have had enough” that is, if Meghan doesn’t ‘toss’ him to the side first. “And, when that happens William will be there to welcome him back, but not a day sooner,” they added before signing off.