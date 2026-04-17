Christina Applegate's rep breaks silence after reports of hospital stay

After recent reports that Christina Applegate has been hospitalized amid her MS battle, her spokesperson broke the silence.

On Thursday, April 16, TMZ reported that the Dead to Me alum has been admitted to a medical center in Los Angeles since March. However, the reason for her stay in the hospital has not been revealed yet.

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Now, the actress's representative told US Weekly that he has "no comment" on the situation as Christina has a "long history of complicated medical conditions."

“I have no comment whether she is in the hospital or what her medical treatments are. She’s had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about, as evidenced in her memoir and on her podcast," the spokesperson's statement read.

Christina has been vocal about her battle with multiple sclerosis (MS), which she made public in August 2021.

In a previous chat on the MeSsy podcast back in August, the 54-year-old actress opened up about how her daughter, Sadie, who was unaware of Christina's health, reacted after her 2021 announcement.

“In my situation, Sadie only knew me as healthy and a runner and a Pelotoner and a dancer—and she only knew that, so then when this came about in 2021, she was, like, stoic about it," she revealed to her pal Jamie Lynn Sigler.

“I see her look at me when I’m in bed, and can’t quite move or, I want to go say goodnight to her in her room but I can’t quite get down the hallway for whatever reason my legs aren’t working that day," she continued.

The Emmy winner added, “She didn’t know this. It was like losing the mom she had to this f****** thing. And the more she’s gotten older now, I think the more it’s hurting her.”



