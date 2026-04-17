'DWTS' pro Sasha Farber dating actress Janel Parrish? new post sparks rumors

Sasha Farber has ignited dating rumours with Janel Parrish just days after the Pretty Little Liars actress ended her marriage to Chris Long.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, the Dancing with the Stars pro seemingly hinted at a new relationship with Janel by sharing a photo of the actress playing the piano.

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In the shared snapshot, Sasha can be seen relaxing at home alongside a brunette woman believed by fans to be the Christmas on Duty actress.

“It’s the small things in life,” the 41-year-old choreographer captioned the post.

As the image went viral, fans flocked to the comments section, speculating that the post signaled a subtle "difficult launch" of the pair's relationship.

“Not that little. Is this a hard launch??” one person penned.

“Omg omg omg if this is a hard launch or soft I’ll take it!! You deserve so much happiness,” commented another one.

“If this is the start of something beautiful for you, I’m really happy… You SO deserve this!!!” added a third one.

It is pertinent to note that Janel parted ways with her husband, Chris, in April, after 7 years of marriage. The former couple exchanged vows in September 2018.