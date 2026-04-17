Meghan Trainor calls off summer Get In Girl Tour with one promise

Meghan Trainor recently announced the cancellation of her summer Get In Girl Tour after welcoming her daughter, Mikey Moon.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Trainor, who welcomed her daughter, Mikey Moon Trainor, via surrogacy on January 18, 2026, informed her fans that she has cancelled her forthcoming Get in Girl Tour.

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Her tour, which was scheduled to start in Michigan on June 12, 2026, would end in Los Angeles on August 15 with shows in more than 30 amphitheaters and arenas across North America.

"After a lot of reflection and some really tough conversations,” she made the “difficult decision.”

Notably, “balancing the release of a new album, preparing for a nationwide tour, and welcoming our new baby girl to our growing family of five has just been more than I can take on right now, and I need to be home and present for each and all of them at this time," Trainor penned.

She admitted that this news “will come as a disappointment to my fans,” adding that she is “sorry to let you down.”

Despite disappointing her fans, she knows “this is the right decision for my family and me right now.”

“I promise I'll be back soon, and I can't wait for you to hear this new record. I'm so proud of it and I'm endlessly grateful for your love and support always,” the Timeless songstress concluded her message, extending love for her admirers.

It is pertinent to mention that the Grammy winner’s seventh studio album, Toy with Me, is set to be dropped on Friday, April 24, 2026.

In addition to Moon, Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara, whom she married in 2018, are also parents to two sons, five-year-old Riley and 2-year-old Barry.