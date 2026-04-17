Sarah Ferguson has a change of plans over Marsh Farm, says expert
Sarah Ferguson could have an arrangement with Andrew over Marsh Farm
Sarah Ferguson is expected to join Andrew Mountbatten Windsor in his new home, it is conjectured.
The ex Duchess of York, who is currently homeless after her exile from the Royal Lodge, might eventually join her ex husband at Marsh Farm.
Elliot Castle, CEO of We Buy Any Home, tells Mirror: "From a property perspective, this looks far more like a managed family arrangement than a typical move.”
Renovating a rural property to that standard is not cheap," he added. "Once you factor in interiors, structural updates and high-end security, costs can quickly run into the six-figure range, particularly on an estate setting."
He continued: "As for Sarah Ferguson, it wouldn't be unusual from a property standpoint for former partners to share a living arrangement, especially where security and routine are involved. Whether she joins him is personal, but it’s certainly feasible.”
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