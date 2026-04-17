Royals

Kate Middleton meets you l’ike an old friend,’ says royal expert

Kate Middleton is lauded for her original and lowkey personality

By Eleen Bukhari
Published April 17, 2026

Kate Middleton’s charming personality has been decoded by a royal expert.

The Prince of Wales who is waiting to be the next queen of Britain, has a very warm and welcoming nature.

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Expert and editor Emily Andrews, co-host of the Catching Up with the Royalspodcast, touches upon the real personality of Kate Middleton.

“What is the Princess of Wales really like in real life? Well…” Andrews dropped in an Instagram video. “I’ve met Kate—or rather, Catherine—on a number of occasions and she has a cracking sense of humor.”

“She’s very, very funny,” the royal editor revealed as she lauded her humour.

“She’s quite guarded in some respects, but she’s quite funny,”

“She is just like meeting an old friend,” Andrews added, quipping that Kate is “never without a can of Diet Coke,” Andrews said in another post on Instagram.

Eleen Bukhari
Eleen Bukhari is a London-based journalist and MSc graduate from Brunel University with over five years of experience. Specialising in the British Royal Family and global entertainment, she provides expert analysis of monarchy traditions, celebrity culture, and the evolving media narratives surrounding the world’s most high-profile figures.
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