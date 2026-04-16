Charli XCX hints at major shift in new music: 'Dance floor is dead'

Charli xcx is all set for her next music project as she admits it might upset some people.

The 33-year-old singer's upcoimg eight studio album is going to pivot her music genre to rock, she revealed in a recent sit-down with British Vogue for its new cover story.

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Charli shared, “I think the dance floor is dead, so now we're making rock music."

As the Brat singer is currently working on her new album with collaborators A. G. Cook and Finn Keane, she noted, “Being out in the world at night, experiencing things as I'm writing, is really helpful to my process."

However, Charli has no plans to make a Brat sequel.

She explained, “If I'd made another album that felt more dance-leaning, it would have felt really hard, really sad."

And for her take on rock music, Charli added, it "is to bend the possibilities of what my perspective on that could be.”

The Grammy-winning artist also shared that her new music will include more rock elements, with less auto-tune and more guitar integration.

“We were doing our version of analogue, which is so silly and funny,” she noted. “But putting it through our lens, and making sure that nothing felt too macho, was important.”

And what inspired her to take this approach, Charli noted, it's the success of Brat that has led her to “crave something opposite.”