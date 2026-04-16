Meghan Markle blurs line between 'service and sales' during charity visit

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on their four-day Australian visit for charity work, the Duchess of Sussex has been slammed for turning public visibility into a private profit.

Meghan partnered with a Los-Angeles based fashion site OneOff, which allows users to shop outfits worn by celebrities. Furthermore, Meghan's page now features items she wore during official engagements in Melbourne and beyond.

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However, this move has sparked criticism with the former Suits alum being slammed for cashing in on every appearance she makes tied to charities and public institutions.

An insider told Radar Online, "There's a growing chorus of critics who see this as yet another attempt to turn public visibility into private profit."

"They’re accusing Meghan of cashing in on every appearance and say it's starting to look relentless.

"People are questioning whether it's appropriate to promote outfits during visits tied to charities and public institutions – it blurs the line between service and sales," the source added.

While the company statement reveals that the Duchess was motivated by a desire to help "uplift the fashion designers she is a fan of," an insider has claimed that the backlash is building because "it feels constant, every outfit, every appearance, there's a commercial angle."

"People are saying it's turning into a shop window. And you would never catch real royals doing it," the source claims.

Besides promoting her wardrobe, Meghan Markle has continued her tour alongside her husband Prince Harry, telling Australian fans to "call me Meg" and downplaying the use of formal royal titles.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex has been speaking about therapy and fatherhood during engagements tied to mental health charity.