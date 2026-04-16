‘Spare’ memoir was Meghan Markle’s ‘engineered’ doing? Expert exposes biggest tell / Jonathan Brady/Pool via

Prince Harry has just been put on blast, in the most candid way possible by TalkTV commentator and host Mark Dolan, over on YouTube, alongside biographer Angela Levin.

In his takedown of the Duke who seemed to call out his father in his new Australian chat during a men’s mental health event, Mr Dolan took the monarch’s side, and pointed out how he ran a ‘single parent’ household after Princess Diana tragically passed in 1997.

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In his view, “[King Charles] did his best.” But he didn’t end there, because he started to list down everything the then-Prince of Wales had on his plate, and admitted, “Charles had a massive responsibility, a huge burden. It's my view, Angela, that Charles loved Harry very much, continues to love him to this day in spite of the attacks, the abuse, and the brick bats coming from his son.”

For those unversed with Ms Levin, she is Prince Harry’s biographer and a royal commentator known for having spent decades in the industry.

While talking to her he also pointed out the shocking series of things said against the monarch by his own son in a memoir no less and noted “if you look at the book Spare, Harry's been very harsh about Charles in that book. It's in black and white. Characterizing his father as someone who puts his own interests first, someone that treated him as a problem rather than a son.”

What the expert did note later on, near the end is a sentiment that Ms Levin, previously took note off, which is that even though Prince Harry has been portraying his dad “as emotionally limited, not affectionate, more concerned with reputation and institution than with Harry's pain, none of that is true.” To him “it all sounds like it's been engineered from his other half.”

This is where Ms Levin chimed in, saying, “yeah. Because you can't change totally like that. You don't. I mean you can be very fed up with your parents.” She led Mr Dolan to conclude with a question like, “what changed? What changed in 2016 2017? What changed in Harry's life? Two words, Meghan Markle.”