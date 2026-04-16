Bluesky down: Users hit by feed errors across US, UK & Europe

Bluesky has gone down in a major outage as thousands of users are facing difficulties in accessing the social media platform's various features.

Outage reports began to pour in early this morning, according to tracking website Down Detectors. Users across the US, UK, and Europe have reported major technical glitch, refusing to let them log in or to show them posts.

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As a result of the widespread Bluesky outage, some users struggled to log in the platform, while others were hit with issues like “feed errors”, “unable to connect and load messages.”

Even though some users were prompted to check their internet connection, the Explorer tab failed to load even for those with stable Wi-Fi signals.

However, the outage appears to be partial as users belonging to other parts of the world do not experience the digital blackout.

As per technical indicators, the issue arises due to breakdown in feed delivery systems and backend mechanisms responsible for displaying and fetching posts in real time.

Bluesky later confirmed that the outage is linked to a disruption in an upstream service provider, pointing to the fault stemming from outside of its infrastructure.

While the company officially acknowledges the outage, it fails to provide the definite timeline regarding the restoration of services in the affected countries and regions.

Launched in 2019 as a Twitter-backed initiative to champion decentralization, Bluesky gained independence following Elon Musk’s 2022 acquisition of the platform.

After splitting from its parent company, the site officially made its standalone debut just one year later.