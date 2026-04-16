Prince Harry, Meghan Markle test waters for royal return with Australia trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly using their current visit to Australia as a testing ground for a potential return to royal life in the UK.

According to a source, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are on a four-day tour across cities including Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra, deliberately want to use their trip as “full-scale rehearsal” for royal return.

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Speaking with Radar Online, an insider said, "What is being described as a faux royal tour of Australia is, in reality, being approached internally as a full-scale rehearsal for a possible and highly sensitive return to Britain by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

"Every element of the trip is being closely managed and analyzed – it is effectively a dry run, or dummy run, in action for their comeback to Britain,” the source added.

"The idea is to observe how they are received in a Commonwealth nation that still recognizes the King, measure public and media reaction in real time, and use that insight to shape any future plans involving the UK."

Harry and Meghan are said to be using this "as a live testing ground – a way to take the temperature of public opinion, monitor how the media responds, and understand how the Sussexes' global image is currently landing before they consider stepping back onto UK soil."

The source continued, "The reception they receive in Australia will be closely scrutinized at every level. If the response is positive, it could open the door to further appearances elsewhere this year, but if it is mixed or negative, it will force a serious rethink of their plans.

"Because Australia is a Commonwealth realm where King Charles is still head of state, it carries particular weight.

"It is not just another international stop – it is a highly symbolic platform for their re-emergence, and one that will inevitably be watched closely by both the public and the royal household."