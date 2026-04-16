Famous daily anti-anxiety medication recalled all over US for ‘failed dissolution’

3-milligram tablets of Xanax XR, the brand name for the drug alprazolam, sold in 60-tablet bottles were initially recalled by the distributor Viatris.

On Wednesday, April 15, the pills were recalled nationwide in the US after they "failed dissolution specifications," according to the FDA.

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The FDA classified the recall as a Class II, indicating that "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

As per PEOPLE magazine, the pills marked as part of lot number 8177156 are impacted by the recall. The medication will be marked with an expiration date of 02/28/2027.

Anyone who has been prescribed the affected pills should stop taking them immediately, and dispose of them safely.

The pills were distributed to patients between August 27, 2024, and May 29, 2025, per the California State Board of Pharmacy.

For anyone unversed, Xanax is typically prescribed to treat symptoms of anxiety associated with several mental health conditions.

As per Cleveland Clinic, the medication, "works by helping your nervous system calm down," and is one of the most commonly prescribed benzodiazepines (a class of anti-anxiety medication) in the U.S.