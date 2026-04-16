Reese Witherspoon insists on women learning AI: ‘It’s time’

Reese Witherspoon just asserted that it is "time" more women embraced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and started learning about it.

Returning to Instagram on Wednesday, The Morning Show actress posted a video in which she urged her followers to get a grip on new technology.

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"I think it's time to learn about AI," she began.

Reese went on to recount how she recently went to a book club event where only three women out of the 10 in attendance were familiar with AI, and only one "really knew" what they were doing.

"So, if three out of 10 women are the only ones using AI, that means 70 per cent of that group is not keeping up," the 50-year-old declared.

She continued, "The thing I've learned about technology is if you don't get a little bit of understanding from the very beginning, it just speeds past you."

In addition, Reese reflected on her own journey with embracing new platforms.

"So, you have to have little bits of learning just to keep up. And let's get real, our kids are all using this every single day," the actress mentioned, adding, "I think we should learn the basics together and learn some really good tools that are going to make our everyday lives easier and better... It's time, people."

Reese also promised to share updates with her 30 million followers on what she has been learning regarding AI.

"Well... I've decided it's TIME. The AI revolution has begun, and I need to learn as much as I possibly can about AI and share it with all of you," she said.

"Also, FYI: the jobs women hold are 3x more likely to be automated by AI, yet women are using AI at a rate 25 per cent lower than men on average. We don't want to be left behind. So... do you want to learn with me?" the mother-of-three added.

It is also pertinent to mention that Reese Witherspoon recently served as a producer on Elle, a prequel of her famous Legally Blonde franchise.

The show is scheduled to premiere on July 1.