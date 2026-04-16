Meghan Markle gets emotional during visit with Australian students: 'I'm still here'

Meghan Markle gets emotional during visit with Australian students/ Jonathan Brady/Pool via

Following Australia’s decision to ban social media for kids under 16, and the Sussex’s current trip to the Down Under, the Duchess has come forward with her own account of being the “most trolled person” in the world.

She shared her thoughts right before praising the country for its “epic” leadership decision over social media, given its harmful effects on youth. For those unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advocates for better monitoring guardrails on social media for years now. They even run the Parents Network that aims to help parents and caregivers whose children have been negatively impacted by social media harms.

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Australia is also considered the first country to implement such a law and during a discussion organised by Australian mental health organisation Batyr, in Melbourne, Meghan said,”For now, 10 years, every day for 10 years, I have been bullied and attacked. And I was the most trolled person in the entire world.” But she added, “I'm still here.”

Prince Harry at Swinburne University of Technology in Hawthorn, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, April 16, 2026. Jonathan Brady/Pool via

Prince Harry also spoke during the same and recalled his own childhood saying, “after my mum died just before my 13th birthday – I was like: ‘I don’t want this job. I don’t want this role – wherever this is headed, I don’t like it. It killed my mum, and I was very much against it, and I stuck my head in the sand for years and years. Eventually I realised – well, hang on, if there was somebody else in this position, how would they be making the most of this platform and this ability and the resources that come with it to make a difference in the world?”

“And also, what would my mum want me to do? And that really changed my own perspective.'