Meghan Markle makes heartbreaking admission during Australia visit

Meghan Markle made a heartbreaking admission as she opened up about the harsh realities of online abuse during her and Prince Harry’s visit to Australia.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the Swinburne University of Technology, where Meghan told students she had endured relentless trolling for a decade.

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She even revealed that at one point she was labelled the most harassed person on the internet.

Speaking alongside Harry during a discussion with youth involved in the mental health organisation Batyr, Meghan said, "And I can speak to that really personally, which is why I like to listen, because it rings true for me in a very real way.”

"For now, 10 years, every day for 10 years, I have been bullied and attacked. And I was the most trolled person in the entire world,” the former Suits star said.

"Now, I'm still here. And when I think of all of you and what you're experiencing, I think so much of that is having to realise that you know that industry, that billion-dollar industry, that is completely anchored and predicated on cruelty to get clicks – that's not going to change," she added.

"So you have to be stronger than that," said Meghan.

Speaking on it, Harry said, "Australia took the lead. Your government was the first country in the world to bring about a ban.

“Now we can sit here and debate the pros and cons of a ban – I'm not here to judge that. All I will say is from a responsibility and leadership standpoint – epic.

"Because so many countries have now followed suit, but it should have never got to a ban. It should have never, ever got to a ban. And now that the ban is in place, now what follows?

“Because the companies themselves have to be accountable, and there's no way that young people should be punished by being banned from something that should be safe to use, no matter what."