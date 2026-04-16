Nancy Guthrie's neighbourhood surrounded by police after complaints of YouTubers trespassing

Police have increased patrols in the neighbourhood of Nancy Guthrie as part of an ongoing investigation into her disappearance and in response to trespassing complaints.

According to USA Today, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that residents in the Catalina Foothills area have reported issues with vloggers and amateur journalists entering private property.

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"The sheriff recently told residents in the Guthrie neighbourhood during a meeting that there have been increased patrols in the area in response to complaints about streamers and citizen journalists possibly trespassing," the department said.

Authorities have also stepped up patrols near the home of Guthrie’s daughter Annie Guthrie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, has been missing since January 31. Investigators believe she was taken from her home against her will.

The case remains active, although there have been few public updates in recent weeks.

Local media reported that officers attended a homeowners’ association meeting to address concerns after a YouTuber was accused of harassing neighbours.

Family members continue to appeal for information: "We continue to believe it is Tucsonans, and the greater Southern Arizona community, that hold the key to finding a resolution in this case," the Guthrie family said in a statement.

"Someone knows something. It's possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant."

Police have urged anyone with information to come forward.