Reba McEntire's son Shelby drops heartwarming update after IVF journey

Reba McEntire is all set to welcome another grandkid.

The Queen of Country's only biological son, Shelby Steven McEntire Blackstock, made the happy announcement on Wednesday, April 15 that he is expecting his first baby with wife Marrisa.

Advertisement

The race car driver took to his Instagram and shared in a joint post with Marrisa that their little bundle of joy will enter this world in October.

"Oh, BOY! We’re beyond excited to FINALLY announce our little man is coming in October."

"See ya real soon, pal! Mommy + Daddy love you!" the couple added.

The soon to be parents also shared a series of snaps, as the first snap featured posing in front of a Diney Castle at Disney World while holding a onesie with a mickie mouse picture on it.

In another snap, the pair posed with a board reading "Blackstock, October 2026."

It is pertinent to mention that the pair tied the knot in 2022 at Disney World.

This came after Shelby and Marrisa shared an update on their IVF journey back in January, revealing that they have entered the second stage.

For those unversed, Reba shares Shelby with her ex-husband Narvel Blackstock. She also shares three stepchildren with Narvel, including Brandon, Chassidy, and Shawna.