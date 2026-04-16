Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly in a financial pickle days after their partnership with Netflix has collapsed.

That you can Duchess of Sussex who are currently in Australia for their quasi royal tour, are actually worried about their financial security and are looking for various means to earn the big bucks.

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Expert Allison Pearson writes for The Telegraph: “In truth, with their five-year contract not renewed by Netflix, things are getting a teeny bit tough for Harry and Meghan.”

“It may even be dawning on the terrible, talentless twosome who have ever preferred ‘my truth’ to observable reality that being alienated from the brand that is the source of your power – in fact, is the only reason anyone wants to invite you anywhere – may have turned out to be really stupid.”

She adds: “Hence the sudden angling for an invitation to a summer stay with Grandpa at Balmoral. Good luck with that.”

“Little did the deluded, B-list actress Meghan appreciate that Her Best Life was the one she was lucky enough to marry into and so arrogantly threw away. Now, she is reduced to selling access to herself at a wellness retreat amidst fading brand loyalty. You can still get a ticket for £1,400. Don’t all rush at once. Let’s hope they’ve finished the swimming pool, Pearson thrashes.