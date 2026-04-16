Royals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘talentless twosome’ amid Australia failure

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are mocked for their lack of talent amid Australia tour

By Eleen Bukhari
Published April 16, 2026

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly in a financial pickle days after their partnership with Netflix has collapsed.

That you can Duchess of Sussex who are currently in Australia for their quasi royal tour, are actually worried about their financial security and are looking for various means to earn the big bucks.

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Expert Allison Pearson writes for The Telegraph: “In truth, with their five-year contract not renewed by Netflix, things are getting a teeny bit tough for Harry and Meghan.”

“It may even be dawning on the terrible, talentless twosome who have ever preferred ‘my truth’ to observable reality that being alienated from the brand that is the source of your power – in fact, is the only reason anyone wants to invite you anywhere – may have turned out to be really stupid.”

She adds: “Hence the sudden angling for an invitation to a summer stay with Grandpa at Balmoral. Good luck with that.”

“Little did the deluded, B-list actress Meghan appreciate that Her Best Life was the one she was lucky enough to marry into and so arrogantly threw away. Now, she is reduced to selling access to herself at a wellness retreat amidst fading brand loyalty. You can still get a ticket for £1,400. Don’t all rush at once. Let’s hope they’ve finished the swimming pool, Pearson thrashes.

Eleen Bukhari
Eleen Bukhari is a London-based journalist and MSc graduate from Brunel University with over five years of experience. Specialising in the British Royal Family and global entertainment, she provides expert analysis of monarchy traditions, celebrity culture, and the evolving media narratives surrounding the world’s most high-profile figures.
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