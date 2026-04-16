Prince Harry is dubbed ‘liability’ for King Charles in scathing remark
Prince Harry is accused of making things tougher for King Charles
Prince Harry’s ongoing trip to Australia is set to hamper his father King Charles upcoming official trip to Washington D.C, it is noted.
The Duke of Sussex, who is accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle on a series of excursions and events in Melbourne, is branded a liability for the royal family.
Expert Allison Pearson writes for The Telgraph: “What an embarrassment the Sussexes have become with their hollow royal cos-playing. The King, who, let us not forget, has cancer, will very soon be making an actual, non-quasi state visit to Washington DC. “
“An engagement which will require all his skills of diplomacy and good humour as he meets a president who has been loudly trumpeting Britain’s cowardly irrelevance(not entirely without provocation).
She noted: “Plus, there will be unfair pressure for poor Charles to meet victims of Jeffrey Epsteinon account of the disgraced Andrew – like Harry, another exiled second son. Spares are a bloody liability.”
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