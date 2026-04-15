Meghan Markle hits a wall over her aspirations: Harry’s ready to ‘throw in the towel’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have hit a wall where their priorities, preferences and plans no longer align as they once did and this is starting to cause a lot of strife between them. So much so that a well placed source has just come forward to explain the nitty gritty behind this growing divide.

The source spoke to Closer magazine in their effort to break things down and stressed that while Prince Harry is holding out hope that he can just pivot to something new, and leave Hollywood behind, so that his days are spent working on his charities, Meghan “won’t even consider that.”

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They say, she has a plan and priorities that see her hitting ‘billionaire status’ and says this is just a “bump in the road.”

For a prince born with a silver spoon and a platform since birth, “it’s incredibly demoralizing and frustrating” they say. He’s even going as far as to ready himself to “wash his hands of the whole mess.”

But while Meghan’s approach might seem more rigid, the truth of the matter, that the source also clarified is that they can’t just chart a new course on a whim because they’ve made commitments so there are expectations from investors that still need to be met, “there’s no telling what could happen on that front if they throw in the towel,” they added too.

Plus “from a reputational standpoint it would be a huge disaster for them, too,” which they said near the end because its no surprise that “she’s put so much of her identity and credibility into this brand, pulling the plug would leave a huge question mark over what she does next. That kind of public failure would be tough to come back from.”