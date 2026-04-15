‘Radioactive’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s standing takes a massive hit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been in the spotlight for years at this point, especially in moments where they hit massive wins or conversely, losses. Whether that be during the time when the Duke received a massive inheritance from Princess Diana of £10 million, years after her passing, or from their contracts with Netflix, and previously with Spotify.

However, a source has just come forward with the most shocking revelation. The prince who received millions in his inheritance is hearing his wife say ‘we’re going broke!”

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For those unversed with this, it stems from a number of monthly costs that are just stacking up at this point.

While speaking to Closer magazine the source even explained, “to the average person it might sound like they’d be set for life, but their expenses are absolutely massive. They need to bring in around a quarter of a million a month just to stay in the black, and the reality is they’re already starting to slip into the red some months.”

On one side “security alone is an enormous cost,” which the insider noted. “Then you have the house, staff and everything else tied to their lifestyle, and it all adds up fast,” they admitted too. As for Harry, he’s the one “really feeling it” because “he’s always been more cautious with money, and now he’s looking at the numbers and realising how quickly things can spiral.”

In his view the money pooled into As Ever is starting to instill a lot of fears about whether that will ever deliver.

At one point in the chat the source also shared some of their initial hopes and how different life looks from it now because, “when they moved to California there was so much excitement around them, there was this assumption that everything would fall into place and they’d be the toast of Hollywood. But, as everyone knows, it has not turned out that way.”

Since then “so many things have flopped and on top of that they’ve gained a reputation for being hard to work with,” the insider noted. “So most of the goodwill they had within the industry when they first arrived has disappeared, to the point where they’re now seen as radioactive by a lot of the power players.”