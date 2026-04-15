Tom Cruise ditches action for dark comedy in 'Digger'

Tom Cruise has left fans shocked with his role in the upcoming film Digger.

The first trailer of the movie was unveiled at CinemaCon, revealing Cruise's dramatic transformation as Digger Rockwell.

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Cruise steps outside his usual action-hero image as sports a heavier physique, a comb-over hairstyle and an exaggerated personality in the new role.

Directed by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, the film marks a bold shift into dark comedy.

Besides Tom Cruise, the film also boasts a strong cast, including Jesse Plemons, Sandra Hüller, Riz Ahmed and John Goodman.

The Mission Impossible star gushed over his collaboration with Innaritu, saying this was "the kind of movie is why I wanted to make movies."

"The movie is wild, it’s funny and I can’t wait for you all to see it," the actor added.

On the other hand, the director also explained that he first had the idea of the movie nine years ago. "Watching Tom Cruise becoming Digger Rockwell, I was not prepared for that," Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu stated.

He added that he knew Cruise was fearless but "embodying this character, this is another kind of fearless… this role could be his most challenging, hire-wire act."

It is pertinent to mention that Digger is set to release on October 2, 2026.