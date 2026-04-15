16+ age checks: EU prepares app to restrict child access

A new digital safeguard is about to reshape how young people access the internet. The European Union is preparing to launch an age-verification app designed to block children from harmful online content.

As President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen says, it is "technically ready", and its implementation will begin very soon throughout the member countries. It will become necessary for users to provide proof of their age through their official documents such as passports or national ID cards.

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The authorities stress that it is designed to take into account privacy. In this app, age confirmation will be done without revealing the person’s identity.

How does EU’s age check system work?

The app is expected to function across mobile devices and computers, offering a unified approach to age verification. Once implemented, it will block underage users from accessing restricted content or signing up to certain platforms.

Authorities claim that their solution will decrease harmful material exposure, which includes violent content and explicit content, while it also stops young users from developing late-night scrolling addiction.

The European Union makes this decision while the world experiences a broader international transformation. Australia has already banned social media use for children under 16, while France, Italy and Denmark experiment with their own stricter access regulations.

European countries currently evaluate age restrictions which range between 13 and 16. The European Union has yet to create a mandatory age restriction despite ongoing discussions about a universal minimum age requirement, which leaves existing applications to operate unregulated.

The system fails to achieve its complete goals because it lacks complete security. Experts warn that children may still bypass restrictions using VPNs or by switching to less regulated platforms.

Digital platforms create worldwide operations which make it hard to enforce regulations between different countries. Policymakers believe that stronger measures are essential because mental health issues and safety concerns and online addiction problems continue to escalate.