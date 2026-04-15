Prince Harry makes exciting announcement on 2nd day of Australia tour with Meghan

The Invictus Australia Sports Festival will invite competitors from Australia, New Zealand and the Republic of Korea

The Invictus Games Foundation founder Prince Harry has announced a new chapter for the Invictus Movement amid his trip to Australia with his wife Meghan Markle.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation during an Invictus Australia event held at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra following the Last Post ceremony.

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The event was attended by Matt Keogh MP, Minister for Veteran’s Affairs and Defence Personnel, and hosted by Paralympian Paul Nunnari PSM PLY.

Later, sharing the photos on its social media handles, the charity, on behalf of Prince Harry, said “We’re excited to announce a new chapter for the Invictus Movement, as the #InvictusGames Foundation launches the Invictus Australia Sports Festival in Perth, coming in October 2026.

“Delivered with Invictus Australia and presented by ATCO, this new international event expands opportunities for recovery through sport beyond the Invictus Games.”

It further said bringing together competitors from across the region, it will strengthen pathways for year-round recovery and connection.

The Invictus Australia Sports Festival will invite competitors from Australia, New Zealand and the Republic of Korea, fostering regional collaboration and strengthening the role of sport in recovery.

In addition to competition, the festival will also look to host an observer programme welcoming other nations from across the region interested in developing their own sports recovery initiatives for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans.

The Invictus Australia Sports Festival reflects the Foundation’s ongoing commitment to building a global network of recovery opportunities, ensuring that the transformative power of sport is accessible to more members of the wounded, injured and sick service community worldwide.