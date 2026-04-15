Kate Perry faces police probe after Ruby Rose accuses her of sexual assault

Kate Perry is currently facing the possibility of legal action as a police probe gets launched against her, that too because of Ruby Rose who a day ago hurdled accusations against the singer, calling her out for an incident of sexual assault that the Fireworks singer allegedly perpetuated against her, nearly 15 years prior.

This accusation is said to have happened back in Melbourne in 2010, and according to TMZ “the incident occurred at a licensed premises in the Central Business District.”

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After filing the case she turned to Threads and wrote that she is unable to provide any comments due to the fact that the case is still ongoing.

Her original revelations though revealed the details of this alleged assault in detail. According tom t Rose Perry “rubbed her disgusting va*** on my face” during their night out in a nightclub in Australia. This is said to have led her to vomiting during the assault itself.

However, Perry has since denied all this via her representative that spoke to the same outlet to reveal, “the allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies.”

“Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”