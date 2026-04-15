Zendaya fuels feud with ‘Euphoria’ co-star Sydney Sweeney after 'power move'

Zendaya is reported to have arrived an hour late to the Euphoria premiere in the ultimate “power move" as she kept her distance amid her feud with Sydney Sweeney.

While the rest of her co-stars were “long sat” ready for the 7pm screening time, Zendaya, apparently did not show up until 8pm in a bid to avoid tension.

Advertisement

Rumors of on-set drama have plagued much of the upcoming season, with inside sources claiming that Zendaya and Sweeney avoid each other “on and off” set.

When the chance to celebrate the third series of the HBO hit came last week in the form of the screening, the atmosphere was notably frosty as Zendaya failed to pose with any other cast members.

In the latest episode of The Rest Is Entertainment, Richard Osman and Marina Hyde, discussed the “military style” operation needed to gather the cast in one place, in particular Zendaya and her “MAGA Barbie” co-star Sweeney.

Delving into the drama surrounding the release of the new season, they speculated over the reasons the three breakout stars from the show, Zendaya, Sweeney and Jacob Elordi, would have to returned to the series.

Hyde said, “I think they probably think it's iconic and they owe it something and either HBO or Sam Levinson himself has been very persuasive. You might want to do other things on HBO, there's lots of reasons.”

While Osman mentioned, “Maybe they get on with each other and have happy memories?”

However, Hyde was quick to bring up the ongoing tension between Zendaya and Sweeney and said, “Maybe some of them do, some of them don't. The red carpet for this thing... Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney. You're not going to see those two in a picture.”

She continued, “Just reading about the red carpet made me laugh so much, because when you're reading between the lines and you know how it works, you're thinking...”

“I can't actually believe what military precision this must have been planned with, by all of their individual teams,” Hyde further mentioned, adding, “The show was supposed to start at seven, as in everyone's supposed to be in their seats and they were supposed to have the screening.”

“I don't think Zendaya turned up until eight, which is the ultimate power move like everyone else was long in their seats. There are two shots of some of them, but there's supposed to be a big big beef between Zendaya and Sydney. Who knows where that's true. But they're certainly not in any pictures together,” she logically explained further.

“And when you look at it all you can see, oh, okay, so those two like each other. Those two. Yeah. And there were so many angles and plot lines just on that and who will arrive and in what order,” she concluded of her thoughts on Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney’s rumored feud.